Oak Street Health celebrated “the re-opening of its community room” Wednesday.
Oak Street Health started seeing patients July 7 in Longview at 1207-A E. Marshall Ave. in the Alpine Village shopping center near Super 1 Foods. The clinic services older adults on Medicare.
The approximately 10,000-square-foot facility is Oak Street’s 11th in Texas. The company also has centers in Tyler, the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas and in other states around the country.
The clinic had a “community party” Wednesday to “celebrate the re-opening of its community room where patients can take weekly exercise classes, connect with friends and enjoy other recreational activities,” according to a news release.
An approximately 1,500-square-foot community room also is available for patients. According to Scott Belsky, regional vice president for Oak Street Health in East Texas, patients can use it as a cooling center in the summer, for instance, if they don’t have good air conditioning at home. That would be particularly important to patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, for instance. Bingo and educational classes are held in the community center as well.