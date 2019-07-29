A Longview man suspected in a weekend homicide was shot by police Sunday evening.
Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr., 41, is in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond after being treated for gunshot wounds during a shootout with Longview police officers near Broughton Park. No officers were injured, and the Texas Rangers are investigating.
According to police, Thomas is the suspect in the death of Kimberly Wallace, a Longview mother of three who was found dead early Sunday at a residence in the 1200 block of Temple Street.
Police obtained a murder warrant for Thomas on Sunday afternoon when officers found him in the park, located in the 1200 block of El Paso Street.
When police confronted Thomas, he began shooting at the four officers, and they returned fire, according to a police statement. Thomas was wounded twice.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released back into police custody. He is being held Monday on a warrant for first degree murder.
The officer-involved shooting has been turned over to the Texas Rangers for investigation.
In following Longview Police Department policy, the four officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave with pay during the Rangers' investigation, and further information regarding the incident may be released at a later time, police said.
This is the first officer-involved shooting in Longview since December, when a Longview police was placed on leave following the shooting of Randy Carl Jeffrey during a confrontation on East Marshall Avenue in which he shot at officers.
The 33-year-old Mount Pleasant man, who also suffered injuries that were not life threatening, had been in the Gregg County Jail on attempted capital murder of a peace officer and six other charges between Christmas Eve and last Wednesday, when he was released to the custody of another agency.