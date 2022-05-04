A woman jailed on a murder charge in Gregg County died early Wednesday after “having a medical emergency,” officials said.
Staff at the North Jail responded at about 2:15 a.m. to a cellblock for an inmate who was having a medical emergency, according to a statement released Wednesday morning by Sheriff Maxey Cerliano. Emergency crews were notified and responded.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died, according to the statement. Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson pronounced the woman dead and ordered an autopsy.
The woman’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The woman was being held on a murder charge and had been in Gregg County Jail for more than three years, according to the statement.
The Texas Rangers have been called to investigate alongside Gregg County investigators.
Additional information will be released when it is available, the statement said.