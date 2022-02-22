Officials say human remains found in a vehicle recently discovered in Gregg County have been identified as those of a local woman who's been missing since 2019.
The remains of Rosemary Rodriguez were found in her vehicle which was pulled from a wooded area on Mt. Pisgah Rd. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The finding of the vehicle was called in by the property owner on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Gregg County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Josh Tubb confirmed Tuesday that the body has been identified as Rodriguez.
