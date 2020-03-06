Health officials are working with area cities and the Northeast Texas Public Health District to develop a plan for the new coronavirus, which is spreading and almost certain to affect East Texas, Gregg County Health Department Administrator A.J. Harris said Friday.
Gregg County has no confirmed cases of the disease, but multiple people are being monitored, he said.
“Right now, we have some people we are looking at,” Harris said Friday afternoon. “It's not like there are 10 or 20. At this time, we are awaiting test results. That is the reason we are watching these persons.”
Harris didn’t reveal the identities, ages or residence locations within the county of the people being monitored. Asked whether they self-reported to health authorities or were under quarantine, he answered twice, "No comment."
He reiterated, however, "There are no confirmed cases in Gregg County or East Texas at this time."
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause illness in animals or humans, according to the World Health Organization. In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, better known as SARS, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, better known as MERS.
The WHO says the most recently discovered coronavirus causes coronavirus disease, or COVID-19 ("co" for corona, "vi" for virus, "d" for disease and "19" for the year in which is was discovered).
Harris, a former emergency medical services employee for the University of Texas Health-Northeast, is urging the public to take nonpharmaceutical precautions such as hand washing and flu vaccination, to seek out factual information about the disease from reliable sources, and avoid rumors and social media.
"Don’t rely on what you read in social media," Harris said. "Don’t go to Doctor Google and try to Google everything on this coronavirus because whatever is on the internet is not going to be true.
"Go to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website. Go to (Department of State Health Services) website. All of the pertinent, up-to-date information — the facts — are on that website," he said. "Trust in those facts. Believe in those facts, because that’s what is going to help you to not be exposed to this virus."
Neither of the two Longview hospitals has admitted a case of coronavirus, Harris said, dispelling one rumor now circulating on Facebook.
"That’s not true. There’s not anybody at Longview Regional or (Christus) Good Shepherd at this time," he said.
Christus Health spokesman Will Knous also said, "Per the Health Department and CDC, there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the East Texas area. Any updates will come from them, and we aren’t going to speculate on rumors. Due to (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and privacy policies and regulations, we do not discuss patients who seek treatment at our facilities. Any reporting to the media or the public at large about an identifiable patient, or the disclosure of specific information about treatment of an identifiable patient, such as specific tests, test results or details of a patient’s illness, may not be done without the patient’s written authorization."
Currently, people who travel to certain areas such as Iran, Italy or Asia are being told upon their return to the U.S. that they need to self-report to their local health authority, Harris said.
"Now, you realize you’re telling an individual on their own merit to self-report, so whether they do that or not, that’s up to them," Harris said. "If they do, then they would call the local health department, or in this case, they would call Northeast Texas Public Health District and say that they have been to this area (and) they are self-reporting."
At that point, an epidemiologist with the health district would advise whether the person needs to self-quarantine or, if they showing symptoms, should go to the hospital, where they can be interviewed, he said.
After that interview, either Harris, County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne or the hospital's on-call emergency room physician determines whether the person should be tested and what steps to take thereafter.
"At that time, they either refrigerate (the test sample) or, if for some reason it takes longer to get the test out, then they need to freeze," Harris said.
"Then, they go to the ... lab in Tyler. They can test it there, and then they send it on to either Austin or Dallas and then they retest it again. Because if it comes back positive, then obviously the CDC wants to make sure that it’s positive, so they want to retest it when it gets to one of their approved facilities."
Patients awaiting test results aren't locked away, he said.
If the patient doesn't fit certain criteria, they can self-quarantine themselves for 14 days, "So, under their own merit, they stay in their own home for 14 days (and) keep themselves out of the public for obvious reasons until they either become symptomatic or they don’t show any signs or symptoms," Harris said.
The state Health and Safety Code requires health officials to divulge the address of anyone under self-quarantine or monitoring for the disease to local dispatchers such as the city of Longview Public Safety Communications division.
If law enforcement or first responders are called out to that address, responders can be alerted that they should put on personal protective equipment, he said. That information is removed from dispatchers' records once the self-quarantine or monitoring period has ended.
If the patient becomes symptomatic within that 14-day period, they would report to NET Public Health in Tyler. An epidemiologist would conduct another interview, and the patient would report to their local hospital or other testing site where they would be quarantined in a reserve-isolation room, he said.
"In that room, the testing will be done. They would be there for 14 days, and only a certain team of health care providers — that group of people — would be strictly taking care of that patient," Harris said. "Nobody else would be allowed to go in that area but those health care providers. There’s information for health care providers on the CDC website about what (personal protective clothing and equipment) to wear, what precautions to take, how to clean the equipment after use — all of that equipment. Everything they use has to be dedicated to that one patient. It cannot leave that one area. As far as locking and hiding people away, we don’t do that."
Authorities are advising the public to get a flu vaccination to protect against other forms of the coronavirus. The common cold and the flu are forms of the virus, he said.
Even though the SARS COVID 2 is the actual virus causing the novel coronavirus, a flu vaccination helps with the underlying condition that is already a coronavirus, he said.
"It helps your body to build up antibodies because this disease is so new, nobody knows the ideology of the disease, how it spreads, how it develops (or) what it may do," Harris said, "but you have to offer yourself some kind of protection whether it’s taking the flu vaccine — and that’s a CDC recommendation — washing your hands, coughing in your sleeve, throwing away the tissue that you blow your nose in. A good defense is the best offense. Preventive measures prevent the spread of disease, and that’s the only way we can combat it now until they come up with a vaccine."
Seeking out reliable information is also key.
"If you rely on Facebook, you will get false information, and it’s going to end up being more harmful and detrimental to your health than the actual facts are," Harris said, "and people just need to understand that."