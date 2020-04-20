UPDATE: Health officials said Gregg County added just one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday and that 29 of the county’s residents who contracted the virus have now recovered.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 54 county residents in total have had positive tests. In total, 831 tests have been given. Of those, 698 have been negative and 78 are pending.
PREVIOUS: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday increased by another eight in Harrison County, Judge Chad Sims said in an afternoon statement.
The additional cases put the county’s total at 53, the same number reported in Gregg County, which had not yet given an afternoon update as of 5 p.m.
Several counties in Northeast Texas have begun also reporting the number of patients who have recovered from the virus. Harrison County has not yet reported recoveries, but Sims said he expects it to happen soon.
We do have several early cases that should be recovered by now,” Sims said. “I've asked for a count of recoveries but have not received it yet.”
He also encouraged residents to continue to stay at home and to observe social distancing.
“Let's keep up the social distancing and hand washing,” Sims said.
He shared demographic data for 51 of the 53 cases. Of those, all but 12 are in Marshall. Most are male, and the age range with the most cases is 60 and older.
Officials in Smith County on Monday said there were two more confirmed cases for a total of 123.
The Smith County Joint Information Center announced the county’s third coronavirus-related death on Sunday. A 78-year-old Tyler man died from the virus.