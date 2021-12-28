A suspected burglar in Rusk County was shot early Christmas morning and later died from his injuries.
Deputies and investigators responded at about 12:40 a.m. to a reported burglary suspect and gunshot victim in the 6300 block of County Road 4174, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.
Valdez said a person who is related to the homeowner was visiting and saw a flashlight coming from another house on the property. The relative went to investigate and found a man, identified as Jason Holland, inside the home.
The relative told Holland several times to get on the floor, but Holland did not comply. Valdez said Holland then reached into his pocket and charged at the relative.
The relative fired, and Holland was struck by two rounds, Valdez said. He was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, where he died from his injuries.
Valdez said the case would be sent to the district attorney’s office once the autopsy and toxicology reports were complete.