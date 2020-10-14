Public health officials on Tuesday announced 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents with no new recoveries or deaths.
The county has had 2,387 confirmed positive results of the coronavirus in residents with an additional 622 probable cases, according to regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries and deaths remained at 1,782 and 41, respectively. On Tuesday, there were 564 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates on Tuesday remained at nine.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday reported his county has a dozen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new recoveries.
The county has had 963 confirmed cases with 888 known recoveries and 35 deaths. On Tuesday, there were 40 confirmed active cases of the virus in the county.
Sims on Tuesday also said the county will allow bars to reopen after Gov. Greg Abbott announced this past week that bars in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations could reopen with limited capacity and protocols to stop the spread of the virus, as long as the businesses have local approval.
Sims said he was aware of just three businesses classified as bars only that would be allowed to open starting today.
He also urged residents to continue to exercise caution.
“While we all want to see things return to normal, please continue to be cautious and protect yourself,” he said. “Avoiding crowds is best, outdoor events are best, wearing a mask is best, keeping your hands clean is best. Let’s do our best to keep ourselves and our neighbors COVID free.”
NET Health on Tuesday reported 18 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County with no new recoveries or deaths and 10 fewer hospitalizations in Tyler hospitals than the previous day.
The county has had 4,097 confirmed cases, 3,022 recoveries and 63 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.
The health district also reports probable cases, recoveries and deaths.
On Tuesday, there were 1,012 confirmed active cases in county residents and 121 COVID-19 patients being treated in Tyler hospitals.
The state on Monday reported nine new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County along with one new COVID-19 death. The county has had 961 confirmed cases in county residents and 20 fatalities, according to the state.
Upshur County’s cases increased by seven to 437. Coronavirus deaths in the county remained at 12.
Pine Tree ISD
Parkway Elementary School parents and students were notified Monday in a letter from the district about another employee’s positive test result for COVID-19.
Data reported by the district to the state shows 19 cumulative cases in students and six in staff members from the beginning of the school year through Oct. 4.
Statewide
Texas health officials reported the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 broke through the 800,000-case level Tuesday amid a new surge of cases.
The 5,209 new cases reported Tuesday was the most this month so far, and the 80 previously unreported cases meant a 5,289. The newly reported cases raised to 800,415 the total caseload reported in Texas since tracking and tracing of the pandemic began in March, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported.
An estimated 77,126 of those cases are active, an increase of almost 2,100 since Monday, and 4,053 of those cases required hospitalization.
That was 183 more cases than Monday and the first time more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases required hospitalization since early September. It also was nearly 900 more than Oct. 1 with the state clearly on a slow COVID-19 climb that broke what had been a two-month decline.
The state reported just 64 COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 16,622.