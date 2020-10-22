Officials on Thursday reported 15 or more newly confirmed COVID-19 cases each in Gregg, Harrison and Smith counties.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, announced 22 additional confirmed cases in Gregg County residents and no new recoveries or deaths. The county has had 2,525 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 2,097 recoveries and 42 confirmed virus deaths.
On Thursday, there were 386 confirmed active cases in county residents and 10 active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported 15 new cases in his county along with six additional recoveries.
The county has had 1,057 cumulative cases, 919 recoveries and 35 virus deaths. On Thursday, the county had 103 known active cases of COVID-19.
In Smith County, NET Health reported two dozen new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and no new recoveries.
The county has had 4,317 confirmed cases since the pandemic spread to East Texas in March, 3,442 confirmed recoveries and 69 confirmed deaths.
On Thursday, there were 806 confirmed active cases in Smith County, and 153 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 were being treated in Tyler hospitals.
The state on Thursday reported no new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 990 positive cases, according to the state, and 21 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s cases increased by 12 to a cumulative 479. Coronavirus deaths in the county remained at 12.
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD on Thursday sent a message to parents about positive test results in a staff member at Parkway Elementary School and a senior at the high school. The cases are unrelated, according to the district, and the points of exposure were reportedly not on campus.
The district had 22 cases in students and nine in staff members from the beginning of the school year through Sunday, according to data submitted to the state.
Statewide
Texas is sending more medical reinforcements to the El Paso area in response to the region's surge of coronavirus cases and the illness the virus causes, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will send more medical personnel and equipment this week to address the surge of COVID-19 cases.
The health department will send more than 460 medical personnel to the region. The agencies will also send a Texas Emergency Medical Task Force ambulance bus, medical incident support team, five ambulances and mobile medical unit to assist first responders. Additionally, the health department plans to send 48 patient monitors, 25 medical beds and 30 oxygen concentrators to support area hospitals.
The new surge is atop the previous deployment of medical personnel and personal protective equipment sent last week and will more than double the number of personnel sent to address the COVID-19 surge in El Paso, according to a statement.
El Paso County's 3,750 new coronavirus cases this week, including 1,161 on Thursday alone, account for 17.5% of the 21,321 reported this week by all of the state's 254 counties. Active COVID-19 cases there soared by 864 cases Thursday to 9,569. The 558 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties account for more than one-third of all of that region's hospitalized patients.
Meanwhile, Texas reported 5,917 new cases, the most since Aug. 25, and the addition of 464 unreported cases from previous days brought the Thursday increase to 6,381 cases. Of the 838,809 total cases since the outbreak began in early March, an estimated 85,618 cases are now active, the most since Aug. 31. Also on Thursday, 4,931 cases required hospitalization, the most since Aug. 24.
However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The 85 new COVID-19 deaths raised the state's death toll for the outbreak to 17,286.