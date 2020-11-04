Public health officials on Wednesday reported 27 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents and three additional deaths related to the virus.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said in a statement that in recent days, two Longview residents — a 51-year-old woman and 61-year-old man — had died along with a 62-year-old White Oak woman.
The district’s confirmed death count in the county remained at 43 on Wednesday; however, updated data showed the addition of two deaths in which COVID-19 was the probable cause. Data released on Tuesday showed one additional death in which the coronavirus was the probable cause.
The district also reported recent coronavirus-related deaths in people from Tyler, Hawkins, Bullard, Whitehouse and Athens.
The new confirmed cases in Gregg County brings its cumulative total to 2,656, which do not include 992 probable cases of the disease.
The county has had 10 total deaths in which COVID-19 was the probable cause in additional to 43 confirmed deaths, according to NET Health.
On Wednesday, there were 407 confirmed active cases in the county and seven Gregg County Jail inmates with active cases.
Confirmed recoveries in the county decreased by one on Wednesday to 2,206.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in his county.
The new cases brought the cumulative total in the county to 1,121. Recoveries and fatalities from the virus remained unchanged at 1,028 and 35, respectively. The county had 58 active cases on Wednesday.
NET Health on Wednesday reported 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County residents along with one new confirmed death and another death in which coronavirus was the probable cause.
The county has had 4,773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 77 confirmed deaths and 3,577 confirmed recoveries, a number that increased by three on Wednesday.
The district reported 148 patients with confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus being treated in Tyler hospitals, down from one on Tuesday.
The state on Wednesday reported no new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,057 positive cases, according to the state, and 28 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by two to a cumulative 521, and the county’s deaths remained at 15.
Statewide
El Paso hospitals are near a "breaking point” as 3,100 new cases of the coronavirus were reported there Wednesday, an official said.
“Hospitalizations continue to rise sharply and unfortunately more people we know will continue to succumb to the complications of this disease," said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's city and county health authority.
“Our hospitals are near breaking point, we need everyone to do their part to stop this virus," he said.
There were 1,041 hospitalizations Wednesday, health officials said.
Texas recently surpassed California in recording the highest number of positive tests for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's data.
El Paso has become a hot spot, with the governor sending additional medical personnel and equipment, and local officials ordering a two-week shutdown of nonessential activities.
The addition of 9,049 new cases and 438 previously unreported cases of the coronavirus statewide on Wednesday, bringing the count for the eight-month-old outbreak to 926,400, according to the Texas Department of State Services.
Active cases were estimated at 112,776, and 5,872 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported in Texas Wednesday.
Texas health officials have reported 18,320 deaths in the state so far from COVID-19, including 126 reported Wednesday.