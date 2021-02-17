A glaze of sleet and ice covered snow-packed roads Wednesday across the Longview area, making already dangerous roads even more treacherous. The inches of snow and ice caused burst pipes and collapsed carports.
But warmer, sunny weather this weekend will help East Texas thaw out.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire and police departments were lucky they did not have a high volume of service calls early Wednesday — that number was three as of 9 a.m.
He credits the lack of vehicles on roads.
“Most people are staying" at home, May said.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport noted that most of the snow Wednesday tracked north to and beyond Texarkana while much of East Texas received a wintry mix with ice. No ice accumulation estimates were available Wednesday afternoon.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the department has seen more calls for disabled vehicles than wrecks.
“If you do have to get on the roadways, just try to take it slow,” he said.
The fire department received several calls Tuesday for busted pipes once the sun came out and pipes started thawing.
According to the National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook, snow showers are still possible today as the storm leaves the region.
As the snow melts and refreezes, roadways could continue to be icy for several days. The Texas Department of Transportation anticipates hazardous travel conditions into the weekend.
AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. continued to assess damage from the storms Wednesday as scattered outages occurred throughout the Longview area.
“We haven’t had a whole lot of power outages in the city,” May said. “No news is good news.”
The expected high temperature today is 32 degrees with a windchill as low as 14 degrees. Over the next two days, overnight lows will reach the teens.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday with a high above freezing at 34 degrees. Temperatures will start to climb over the weekend with highs of 40 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday. Overnight temperatures will continue to dip below freezing, likely causing melted snow to refreeze.
“The good thing about it is this only happens once every 100 years, so we should be dead” the next time, May said.
The snow, sleet and ice storm came on the heels of a record-breaking cold snap and snow storm.
“I can’t wait for the year 2022 to get here, I mean, I’m just trying to be optimistic and have something to look forward to,” May said. “How many people though said, ‘Man, I can’t wait for 2021 to get here because you just can’t get any worse.’ Well, guess what.”