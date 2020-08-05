Health officials on Tuesday said COVID-19 cases increased by 22 in Gregg County, 47 in Smith and seven in Harrison.
Health administrator A.J. Harris said the new cases brought the cumulative total in Gregg County to 1,432.
He said 5,977 tests have been given in the county with 4,304 negative results and 241 pending. The county’s fatalities on Tuesday remained at 23 after another the death of a man in his 70s who lived in the Kilgore area was announced on Monday.
Recoveries in Gregg County remained unchanged at 276, while, Smith and Harrison counties added several recoveries along with cases of the coronavirus.
Smith County’s 47 new cases brought the total positive results to 2,416, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. The county has had 680 people recover from the virus, an increase of 33 from previously reported numbers.
Active cases in the county number 1,719, and it has had 17 virus-related deaths, NET Health reported.
NET Health reported hospitalizations due to the coronavirus were down three to 152 on Tuesday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported 18 recoveries and seven new cases on Tuesday. The county has had 635 total cases, including 489 recoveries and 35 deaths.
“Overall our numbers seem to be improving,” Sims wrote in an afternoon update. “That’s a good thing but we shouldn’t let the improvement allow us to let our guard down or get complacent. Let’s keep pushing back. I want you all to stay healthy so let’s continue wearing masks, washing our hands and avoiding crowds.”
On Monday night, Rusk County reported 299 total COVID-19 cases, with 118 active cases, 179 recoveries and two deaths.