Public health officials on Tuesday reported two dozen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the county had 2,265 cumulative cases. The health district said the county had one new recovery for a total of 1,781. The county’s virus-related fatalities remained at 38.
The county’s active case count on Tuesday was 446.
NET Health reported one active case in a Gregg County jail inmate.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday reported four new recoveries from the virus in his county and three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The county has had 897 confirmed cases, and 828 residents have recovered from the virus. With the county’s 35 coronavirus-related fatalities, it had 34 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
NET Health on Tuesday reported seven newly confirmed cases in Smith County residents and one new recovery.
The county has had 3,819 cumulative cases, 3,019 recoveries and 61 confirmed virus-related deaths. There were 739 confirmed active cases in Smith County on Tuesday.
Tyler hospitals were treating 136 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, according to the health district, an increase of 20 from the previous day.
The state on Tuesday reported two new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since for a total of 964 and no new deaths. The county has had 11 COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had one new confirmed cases during the weekend and no new deaths, the state reported, with 390 cumulative cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Henderson ISD
Six classes at Henderson’s ISD’s Northside Intermediate School have transitioned to remote learning for the next two weeks due to an increased number of teachers testing positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Thurston Lamb.
The classes moved online starting today and will remain virtual through Oct. 9, Lamb said in a written statement. The district is scheduled to be out for fall break the following week with a professional development day on Oct. 19, so students in the affected classes will return to in-person learning Oct. 20.
“While we currently only have one student out of these classes with COVID, we’ve had a number of teaching staff test positive,” Lamb said. “Therefore, we felt it was best to quarantine the classes and move them online to help prevent any further spread of the virus.”
Lamb said classes at the school are grouped into pods, which consist of three classes that rotate rooms and teachers. He said two pods at the school are affected and that they include three fourth-grade classes and three fifth-grade classes.
“We are monitoring the situation every day, looking for the best way to teach our kids while, at the same time, preventing COVID-19 from entering our schools and possibly spreading on campus,’’ Lamb said.
Earlier in the year, which began Aug. 5, the district moved the high school to online-only classes due to a high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.