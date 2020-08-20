Gregg County marked its second COVID-19 death this week Thursday, with the county health office announcing a 35th county resident had died of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the 66-year-old man had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit for a month. The man had heart problems and diabetes, co-morbidities that — along with age — health officials have said put people at greater risk from COVID-19.
Gregg County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,850 positive tests out of a total 8,051 cumulative tests since March. Recoveries remained at 820.
Area schools have begun to report positive cases in students and employees, but Browne said he's not concerned at this time.
"We knew there were going to be some issues," he said.
However, he said people have to learn to live with COVID-19.
"But people need to respect it," he said.
The real issue with children contracting the illness, he said, is the people who they might spread it to who won't do well.
(The children) are going to do well," Browne said. "They're going to do better than anyone else."
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday said his county had 14 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 771.
The new cases announced Thursday represent the largest single-day jump in cases in the county since Aug. 13 when 17 newly confirmed cases were reported.
Recoveries and fatalities in the county remained at 656 and 35, respectively. Harrison County on Thursday had 80 active cases.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Thursday announced no new Smith County deaths from COVID-19 for the first time this week as recoveries skyrocketed by 1,573.
Smith County has had 2,955 cases of the coronavirus along with 46 deaths; four of those deaths are listed as COVID-19 being the “probable” cause.
As of Thursday, 2,412 Smith County residents have recovered from COVID-19.
Asymptomatic people who are positive COVID-19 are deemed recovered when 22 days have passed since the date their specimens were collected, according to NET Health.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 are considered recovered when at least 14 days have passed since symptoms first appeared; the individual has had improvement in symptoms; and at least three days have passed while being fever-free without using fever-reducing medications.
COVID-19 recovery also means that the individual can resume previous activities, such as returning to work, participating in organized sports nd their normal activities of daily living.
On Thursday, 129 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals, down from 132 the previous day.
The Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported 13 additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County. The county has had 433 cases and three deaths.
The state reported seven new cases in Upshur County for a total of 290. The county has had three residents die from COVID-19. Upshur County's Office of Emergency Management on Thursday reported 271 total cases with 195 of those recovered.