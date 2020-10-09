Public health officials on Thursday announced just three newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County but also reported a new virus death in the county along with one in neighboring Smith County.
The new death reported by regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, brought the confirmed virus death toll in Gregg County to 40, according to the district.
Fatalities reported by NET Health vary considerably from those reported by the state. The Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard tracking the virus in the state showed 76 virus deaths in the county Thursday.
The state website says it counts fatality data based on death certificates.
NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates said the state told the district in July it would rely on death certificate information rather than what is reported by local health departments and public health regions.
He said NET Health does not have access to the state’s vital statistics databases of death certificate information.
NET Health data on Thursday showed unchanged confirmed recoveries in Gregg County residents at 1,782. There were 524 confirmed active cases in county residents and an unchanged six in the county jail.
Ates said in a statement Wednesday that NET Health will be combining confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) tests in its data at the direction of the state.
So far, the public health district has continued to produce dashboards with separate confirmed and probable numbers.
The confirmed numbers do not include 571 probable COVID-19 cases in Gregg County, along with 192 recoveries and six deaths, separately reported by the district.
Also, NET Health on Thursday debuted a graphic displaying seven-day rolling rates and levels of community spread in Gregg and the six other counties it covers.
“The NET Health 7-day rolling rate of COVID-19 calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days,” CEO George Roberts said in a statement. “The 7-day average is divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-day rolling rate.”
The map shows Gregg, Smith, Henderson, Van Zandt, Anderson, Wood and Rains counties all with varying levels of moderate community spread. Moderate community spread signifies “sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases.”
NET Health on Thursday reported one new COVID-19 death in Smith County along with 28 confirmed cases and no new recoveries.
The county has had 4,009 confirmed cases and 63 confirmed deaths.
Recoveries remained at 3,020 with 926 active cases.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday reported two new confirmed coronavirus cases and two new recoveries from the virus in his county.
The county has had 938 cumulative cases, 860 recoveries, an unchanged 35 fatalities and 43 active cases.
Free walk-up testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday at the Marshall Convention Center. Those wishing to be testing should pre-register for the testing at texas.curativeinc.com .
The state on Thursday again reported fewer overall cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County, although the reason behind the smaller number remained unclear. The state reported 950 total cased compared to 958 it reported Wednesday. COVID-19 deaths in the county increased by one to 19, according to the state.
Upshur County’s cases increased by four to 416. The county has had 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
Statewide
Texas health officials on Thursday reported 3,786 newly confirmed cases in residents statewide along with 104 fatalities.
The new numbers brought the total number of Texas cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 781,794, with a death toll of 16,334, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. The health department also estimated 71,878 active cases of the virus, including 3,556 current hospital patients, up from 3,519 on Wednesday.