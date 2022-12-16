The Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Gregg County District Attorney's Office are working to keep information about a jail suicide earlier this year from being released to the public.
Earlier this month, the News-Journal requested the jail commission provide digital copies of any correspondence to or from Gregg County Jail officials regarding the May death of Ashley Elizabeth Maxwell, 43, of Dallas, including copies of the results of any investigations into the death.
The commission notified the Gregg County District Attorney's Office about the request, with that office then arguing that releasing the information would "interfere" with a grand jury investigation of the incident.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said there's been no disciplinary action taken regarding the incident. He said the grand jury's consideration of the matter is "normal procedure in regards to a custodial death."
"The information is part of a current and active Grand Jury investigation regarding the custodial death of an inmate in the Gregg County Jail. Currently, the case is pending presentment to the Grand Jury and the release of information prior to presentment could jeopardize the impartiality of members of the Grand Jury," a letter from District Attorney Tom Watson to the jail commission says. "Furthermore, release of such information prior to presentment may taint witness testimony, resulting in witnesses testifying to matters outside their own personal knowledge.
"Release of such information at this time would certainly interfere with the Grand Jury investigation and the information sought, therefore, should be withheld ..."
The News-Journal previously reported that a custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office showed an initial autopsy found Maxwell's death was a suicide. The report said she hanged herself “in a cell that housed 3 other inmates.”
Maxwell was jailed May 24 on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
She was placed on suicide watch because she had a “documented history of mental illness and drug abuse,” the report states.
A jailer performing an unscheduled floor walk about 10:40 p.m. May 26 found Maxwell hanging by her neck against the front metal grate of her cell, according to the report.
“Maxwell used the cell’s television cable wire to form a makeshift noose, and she secured the wire and noose to the heavy wire mesh cell wall that made up the front wall of the cell,” the report states. “The cable extended from the ceiling, down to an area low enough to allow Maxwell to climb the steel mesh wall to reach the noose, and high enough to allow her body to hang from the noose with feet off of the floor.”