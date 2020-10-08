From staff reports
City of Longview officials and others broke ground Wednesday on a project to build an addition to Fire Station No. 5 and renovate the current building.
The project, which has a construction cost of about $4 million, is funded as part of a 2018 bond package and has an estimated completion date at the end of 2021.
The existing building at 102 W. Niblick St. will largely serve as an administrative wing with offices and will be where meetings are held, according to city officials. It also will include space for firefighters’ physical training.
The addition will be connected by a glass corridor that will lead to the kitchen, living space, bunk rooms and will house the new apparatus bays, according to the city. A new training tower will serve as an on-site training ground to run drills in and around.