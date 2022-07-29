TYLER — Smith County’s sheriff says an intoxicated driver killed a deputy early Friday after the man rammed his vehicle into the officer, who was outside his car working a traffic stop.
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was working the stop with another deputy, Michael Skinner, according to Sheriff Larry Smith. The patrol vehicle was pulled over with its emergency lights on, and two people were handcuffed in the back.
As Skinner sat in the passenger seat working the radio and computer, Bustos was standing several feet behind the vehicle. About 25 minutes after the initial traffic stop, Smith said an intoxicated driver hit Bustos with his vehicle, traveling at a “very moderate to fast speed.”
The impact pushed Bustos all the way under the patrol vehicle and caused severe injuries he later died from.
The driver, was 21-year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault, which Smith said will be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter.
He was taken into custody, booked in Smith County and moved to the Gregg County Jail. Bond was set at $750,000.
Smith said Bustos suffered head trauma and died later Friday at a Tyler hospital.
“He had become to be very loved by all of his cohorts and co-workers,” Smith said. “He was doing a great job.”
Bustos had been with the department about five to six months, Smith said, and was still working with a field training officer. Thursday night/Friday morning was the last time he was scheduled to work alongside another deputy before going out on his own.
Smith said Bustos leaves behind a wife and children ages 4, 5 and 8.
The department is set to give the family a check from its foundation for a “substantial amount of money.”
Skinner, 39, also had minor injuries but has been released from the hospital.
Skinner immediately got out to check on Bustos and discovered his head injuries. He also checked the occupants of Nyabuto’s car and believed they were intoxicated, according to Smith.
The passenger of Nyabuto’s vehicle also was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Nyabuto and the passenger were not injured in the crash. Nyabuto was taken to the hospital for a blood draw to test his intoxication level, Smith said. The two people who were handcuffed in the back of the patrol vehicle also weren’t injured.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the circumstances of the crash, and further information will be released as it is made available.
Bustos previously worked for the Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
He was a 2011 graduate of Chapel Hill High School.