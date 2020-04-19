A $1.1 million federal grant is coming to the East Texas Regional Airport.
Several airports in the region were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $2,666,512 as economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act.
Other airports in the area set to receive grants include $1.21 million to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport; $69,000 to the Harrison County Airport; $30,000 each to Gladewater Municipal Airport and Fox Stephens Field in Gilmer; and $20,000 to Panola County-Sharpe Field.
The Federal Aviation Administration has said the money can be used for “basically just about anything and everything,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said.
He said he plans to meet with Airport Director Roy Miller over the next week to formulate a list of priorities for how to use the funds, and they plan to address airport needs by tackling highest priorities first. Among them could be replacing security gates at the airport that have been in use since the 1980s.
“We’ve been needing to get new security gates for quite a while,” Stoudt said. There are about 10 security gates at the airport, and replacing them could cost about $6,000 each.
“We can do this and have a whole lot more money to do other projects,” he said. “We’re just piecing them together to keep them working right now, but we can get them fixed for fairly little money using grant money versus county month.”
Safety projects will receive higher priority, followed by security, airfield, then terminal building issues, land-side matters such as the parking lots, streets and other areas outside of the secured airfield space and miscellaneous items, Miller said.
“The way this program is working, we can do a lot of less expensive projects instead of one big-dollar item,” he said, adding that the grant can be used on things that the FAA Airport Improvement Program doesn’t fund.
An FAA office in Fort Worth will oversee application and disbursement of grant funding to airports in Texas.
“They’re really trying to get the money out in a hurry,” Miller said.
Gregg County also might look at doing a study to possibly repave the airport runways.
“The rest are little projects,” Stoudt said. “We can do some things that we’ve been really needing to do at the airport for some time.”