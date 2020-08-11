Public health officials on Monday said four more Gregg County residents with COVID-19 had died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 29.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said three of the four were nursing home residents.
The nursing home residents were all women, ages 70, 77 and 98, who died in a the facility. Two of them were in the same facility and the third was in another, Browne said.
He said the 98-year-old woman was diagnosed after her death. She received a test, but the result didn’t come back until after she died.
The other death was a 64-year-old man who was a dialysis patient, Browne said.
Health administrator A.J. Harris on Monday said the county had 32 newly confirmed cases, which means a total of 1,659 people in Gregg County have tested positive for COVID-19. This number includes 367 recoveries and the 29 deaths.Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed three of the four new deaths were residents who lived in the city. He also extended his condolences to the family and friends.
“Each time I report a death I have asked you to please be considerate in your comments because the family members and loved ones read what you write,” Mack said in a written update. “Regardless of where you stand on the COVID-19 issue, loved ones have passed and a life lost is sad.”
Browne said 119 patients were being treated for the coronavirus in Longview hospitals. Not all of these patients are from Gregg County.
Browne also encouraged people to use face masks more as schools begin to reopen, adding that there will be a better chance of survival if face coverings are used.
Harris added that 6,361 total tests have been administered in Gregg County, including 4,512 negative results and 190 pending.
Also on Monday, Smith County’s virus death count rose to 24, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported.
NET Health said the two COVID-19-related deaths are a 66-year-old Tyler man and a 66-year-old Tyler woman.
Smith County also recorded 69 new virus cases for a new cumulative total of 2,593. This number includes 760 recoveries and the 24 deaths. Active cases are at 1,812, according to NET Health.
Harrison County saw 43 recoveries and two new cases on Monday. The county now has 695 total cases, including 35 deaths and 556 recoveries, County Judge Chad Sims said in a written statement.
“Let’s keep working so these numbers will stay low,” Sims said.
Sims also announced the Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide free walk-up COVID-19 testing Tuesday through Saturday at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South, from 9 a.m. to to 4 p.m.
No appointment or symptoms are required. A cellphone number must be provided to receive results, he said.
Sims added that it’s possible TDEM officials could be called away for other assignments during their time in Marshall.
Upshur County on Monday had 226 total cases, including 142 recoveries and three deaths, according to the county.
NET Health announced the 11th coronavirus-related death in Henderson County. The death was an 82-year-old Athens man. The county has 647 total cases, including 222 recoveries and the 11 deaths, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County reported three virus-related deaths on Monday. The latest deaths were a Canton resident and two Edgewood residents, according to NET Health. The county has 402 cumulative cases, including 161 recoveries and the 11 deaths.
Wood County has 321 cases, including 230 recoveries and 11 deaths. The county’s death count includes five Winnsboro residents, five Mineola residents and an Alba resident, according to NET Health.