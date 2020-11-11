Public health officials on Wednesday reported more than 51 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County — the highest single-day increase in confirmed cases since early August.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the new cases brought the county’s confirmed cumulative case count to 2,805.
On Aug. 8, when daily reports of new cases came from the Gregg County Health Department, the county’s cases jumped by 89.
The county has had 2,224 recoveries — a number unchanged from the previous day — and 43 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to the health district. The county’s number of confirmed deaths, which does not include 10 deaths with the coronavirus as a probable cause, has not increased since Oct. 22.
On Wednesday, there were 538 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and four active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Smith County increased by 29 on Wednesday for a total of 5,004 as the number of people being treated for the virus in Tyler hospitals jumped by more than 20, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries increased by one on Wednesday to 3,702, and confirmed coronavirus-related deaths remained at 77.
On Wednesday, there were 176 patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals, up from 155 on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported 1,181 cumulative coronavirus cases in Harrison County residents, an increase of nine from what County Judge Chad Sims reported on Tuesday.
Sims said Tuesday the county has had 1,067 recoveries from the virus and 35 COVID-19 deaths.
The state on Wednesday reported one new case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,073 positive cases, according to the state, and 29 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases remained unchanged on Wednesday for a cumulative 550, and the county’s deaths remained at 15.