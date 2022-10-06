The temperatures in East Texas have cooled some with the onset of fall, but officials caution that dry conditions remain bringing with them a sustained increased threat of wildfires.
Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said low humidity during the past few weeks in the county has brought a greater risk for wildfires, and a lack of rain is contributing to the conditions.
“It's definitely increasing daily,” Hogue said. “Each day that we don't have rain or any type of precipitation, it's increasing. It’s something that we're keeping our eye on.”
In Longview, Fire Marshal Kevin May said the lack of rain and warm daytime temperatures are keeping the ground vegetation dry and making it more susceptible to ignition. He said due to the lack of rain, all areas around the city are prone to have fires.
“We will be on high alert for potential wildfires or large grass fires until we get an adequate amount of rainfall,” May said.
Because of dry conditions in Smith County, Hogue said the fire marshal’s office and county commissioners are considering another burn ban in the near future. That decision ultimately lies with the Commissioners Court, he said.
Under current weather conditions, Hogue said residents should not attempt to burn outdoors and especially not leave any fires unattended. He also said residents around the county should be on the lookout for potential grass fires or wildfires.
Smith and Gregg counties lifted respective burn bans on Aug. 23 after issuing them on July 5 as Gregg County’s rating on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which is used to determine forest fire potential, approached 700. The scale goes from zero, representing no moisture depletion, to 800, which is “absolutely dry conditions,” according to the Texas Forest Service website.
“As it dries out and the KBDI increases, the risk of fires increases,” Hogue said. “If we start having larger numbers of grass fires, that's all considerations that are taken in and put together before decisions are made.”
On Wednesday, Smith County’s rating on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index was 605. In Gregg County, it was 551.
Other East Texas counties have recently issued burn bans. Panola County imposed a burn ban on Monday followed by Rusk County on Tuesday. Volunteer fire departments on Tuesday in Rusk County, including Crims Chapel and Elderville-Lakeport, battled a seven-acre wildfire on Texas 322 after a hay baler caught fire.
Hogue said when wildfire potential will increase in a year can be unpredictable because the threat depends on the amount of rainfall and area receives.
“If we're getting rainfall and everything on a regular basis, then the wildfire danger is a lot lower, and the humidity is hotter. So that would be a safer time to burn,” Hogue said.
Apart from general safety tips like notifying the authorities about smoke or fires, avoiding burning on dry, windy days and not letting fire make contact with fuel, officials encouraged residents to take other precautions.
May said residents should remember burning is illegal inside the Longview city limits. If people were to burn, he said they “should use extra caution and have means of extinguishing the fire readily available.”
He also encouraged residents to not leave a charcoal grill unattended, not to throw cigarettes out of a vehicle or into dry grass and to make sure chains are not dragging the surface of the road and causing sparks when pulling a trailer.
Hogue also said it is important to have extinguishing devices — like a fire extinguisher or water house — nearby if burning and to not leave a fire unattended under any circumstance.