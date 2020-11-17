Officials have released the name of a Gilmer man they say injured a deputy in a shootout early Monday in Upshur County.
Craig Steven Harwart, 55, remained hospitalized Tuesday after being shot during the incident Monday on Green Hills Road, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.
Harwart was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant, a first-degree felony, according to Webb.
The Texas Rangers are investigating after officials said a suspect shot up a convenience store Monday in Gilmer before leading law enforcement officers on a chase and then firing on them. Officers then returned fire, shooting and injuring Harwart.
An Upshur County deputy also was shot in the gunfire. The deputy was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.