Officials on Wednesday arrested a juvenile suspect in Longview in the weekend fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a Marshall park.
Marshall police said the male suspect was taken into custody at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Police at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday received calls about a person who had been shot at City Park in Marshall, according to police. Police and EMS responded and found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his neck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marshall police on Wednesday thanked Longview police, the United States Marshals Service and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office with assistance apprehending the juvenile suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Marshall police at (903) 935-4745. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous should contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.