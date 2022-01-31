Officials are looking for a vehicle that could be connected to a recent crash on Loop 281 that killed a Longview man.
A car that appears to be a silver Buick Verano with Texas registration was on the scene before first responders arrived, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle had damage to its right-front side.
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle contained occupants “believed to be witnesses to the crash.”
Troopers responded to the crash at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 17 on part of Loop 281 in Harrison County, according to information released by DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark shortly after what was reportedly a one-vehicle crash.
A preliminary investigation showed Kurt A. Nash, 40, of Longview had been driving a truck headed south in the inside lane of Loop 281 when he failed to drive in a single lane and veered to the left.
Dark said that Nash then entered a side skid, traveled into the center median and rolled. Nash was ejected from the truck during the rollover, according to Dark.
Nash, who the report showed was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the silver vehicle should contact the Texas Highway Patrol office in Marshall at (903) 935-5108.