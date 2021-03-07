Masks, social distancing and higher vaccination rates have kept influenza levels low in the Longview area, officials say.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said flu activity and spread are not as bad this season as in recent years, when it has spiked in the winter months.
“I looked at (rates) last week, and we were probably 10 times higher, easily, last year,” Browne said. “The numbers have been very low.”
Browne said the flu rates remained steadily low through the season with no real spike in December through February.
“It just rocked along at a low level,” he said.
Flu season typically lasts from October to March. The Walgreens Flu Index, which uses retain prescription data for antiviral medications to treat the flu, shows the entire country at a low flu activity level. Although the Tyler-Longview-Lufkin-Nacogdoches region is listed second in the country behind Corpus Christi for the week ending Feb. 27, the numbers are still low.
Louis Morgan Drug No. 4 pharmacist and co-owner Shawn Sams said masks, social distancing and general COVID-19 mitigation efforts have worked well for flu prevention this season.
“I can count the number of Tamiflu prescriptions I’ve seen come through on one hand,” Sams said. “It has been several years since we had that experience. The last several (years) have been really severe.”
Sams said this is the fewest antivirals for flu he has dispensed in five to 10 years.
“The precautions — the masks — obviously they work,” Browne said. “Everybody has been on quarantine, so the activity of people has not been near what it normally is, especially airplanes.”
Airline travel is considered a spreader for the flu along with other types of closely confined public transportation, Browne said.
Erika McDaniel, family nurse practitioner for Christus Trinity Clinic – Longview, said the community’s COVID-19 prevention measures have taken have “kept the flu at bay.”
“Decreased spread is due to our efforts to reduce other airborne illnesses,” she said. “Who knows if we’ll still be wearing masks next year.”
McDaniel said handwashing is key.
And early in the flu season, the COVID-19 pandemic raised wider interest in receiving a flu vaccine.
“Another good reason: Vaccination rates were up considerably,” Sams said. “Those who would not get the vaccine normally did get it this year.
“The biggest thing is just because it isn’t severe this year, it can definitely change next season in the fall,” Sams said.
His concern is that people may not get the flu shot next season since the activity was mild this year.
“Don’t skip it because this year was not that bad,” Sams said.
Browne encourages people to continue to get the flu shot every year because even if the strains aren’t exactly right, it could help lessen the severity of the illness.
“I think when you see people vaccinate every year at high levels, the flu seasons keep being less and less,” Browne said. “But some flu viruses are worse than others.”
McDaniel said flu vaccines are shown to reduce illness hospitalization and deaths.
“Just to remind people, last year we had 22,000 deaths related to the flu,” Browne said. “And more than 500,000 over the past year due to COVID-19.”