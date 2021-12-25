The mother of an autistic boy was taken into custody Saturday after her son was found “walking in traffic,” according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reported at 1:07 p.m. on its Facebook page that 911 had received a call about a boy, who was 5 to 7 years old, found walking in traffic in the 3700 block of U.S. 79 South. The office said the boy is autistic.
The post asked residents to help find the boy’s home.
At 1:46 p.m., the office updated the post to say the boy had been identified and that his mother was taken into custody.
Child Protective Services was headed to a local hospital with the boy, the sheriff’s office reported.
The office did not identify the boy or the mother.