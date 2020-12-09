Public health officials Wednesday announced two additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County as rates of community spread of the virus remained at a “substantial” level for it and six other counties in the region.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 11 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gregg County residents for a cumulative total of 3,531 and a total of 72 confirmed coronavirus fatalities with the new numbers Wednesday.
The county’s recoveries decreased by one to 2,650, and confirmed active cases in the county on Wednesday numbered 809.
The numbers do not include 2,163 probable COVID-19 cases, 935 recoveries and 46 deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 35 Gregg County Jail inmates with active cases of COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day.
NET Health on Wednesday reported community spread of COVID-19 for Gregg and six other counties served by the regional health organization remained at “substantial” levels.
The district released numbers for the past week that show increasing seven-day rolling rates of new virus cases in Gregg, Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood Counties. The rates are for Dec. 2 through Tuesday.
Rates of community spread in each of the counties are higher than 35, placing them in the highest “substantial” level, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection, adjusted for population, is 51.87 for the period, an increase of more than 10 from the previous week.
Van Zandt County has the highest seven-day rolling rate of 82.04.
Since Dec. 2, Gregg County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen by 164, and deaths from the virus have increased by three.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 6,477. Recoveries rose by one to 4,408 and confirmed deaths remained at 140.
On Wednesday, there were 248 patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals down one from the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported five new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and two additional deaths for the second consecutive day.
The county has had 1,287 cases and 50 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state on Wednesday reported seven new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County during and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,326 positive cases, according to the state, and 37 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by six for a cumulative total of 647, and the county’s deaths remained at 22.
Hospitalizations
State data on Wednesday showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations in a region that includes Gregg and surrounding counties again dipped below a threshold that would set the area on a path toward rolling back coronavirus-related restrictions.
Trauma Service Area G, which includes 19 counties in Northeast Texas, had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 14.91%, which was slightly down from 15.02% on Tuesday.
If COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 15% of hospital capacity for seven consecutive days, counties in the Trauma Service Area will be subjected to additional mandates set forth by Gov. Greg Abbott, including reducing capacity at restaurants, closing bars and halting elective procedures at hospitals. The East Texas region extends from Van Zandt and Henderson counties in the west to Harrison and Panola counties in the east and from Franklin County in the north to Trinity County in the south.
Hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area G went from 470 on Tuesday — the highest seen for the TSA — to 467 out of a total hospital capacity of 3,133, according to state data.
The region has been hovering just beneath the threshold since this past Wednesday when it hit its highest level since the pandemic began at 16.66%.
Statewide
For a second day this week, hospitalizations of people with the coronavirus in Texas topped 9,000, state health officials said Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said 9,053 were hospitalized Wednesday. The state reported 9,028 hospitalizations the day before.
Last week marked the first time Texas surpassed a daily count of 9,000 hospitalizations since a deadly summer outbreak.
Texas officials reported 10,930 new coronavirus cases Wednesday after reporting 15,103 a day earlier. Texas has reported more than 1.2 million cases since the pandemic began.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the death toll in Texas is at more than 23,000, the second highest in the country.
There were 575.3 new cases per 100,000 people in Texas over the past two weeks, which ranks 40th in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins. One in every 300 people in Texas tested positive in the past week.