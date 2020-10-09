From staff and wire reports
Public health officials on Friday announced seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County and no new recoveries.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the county had 2,353 cumulative confirmed cases in county residents, 1,782 recoveries and 40 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
The county had 531 active cases Friday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday reported 11 new cases in his county along with five new recoveries.
The county has had confirmed cases in 949 residents along with 865 total recoveries and 35 fatalities. The county had 49 active cases Friday.
NET Health on Friday also reported 28 new confirmed cases in Smith County residents bringing the county’s total to 4,037.
The county’s confirmed recoveries and coronavirus-related deaths remained unchanged Friday at 3,020 and 63, respectively.
On Friday, there were 133 COVID-19 patients being treated in Tyler hospitals, down from 140 on Thursday.
The state on Friday again reported fewer overall cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County, although the reason behind the smaller number remained unclear. The state reported 948 total cases compared with 950 it reported on Thursday. COVID-19 deaths in the county remained at 19.
Upshur County’s cases increased by seven to 423 on Friday, while coronavirus-related deaths also increased by one to 12.
Statewide
Texas health officials on Friday reported 3,650 newly confirmed cases in residents statewide along with 98 fatalities.
The new numbers brought the total number of Texas cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 785,830, with a death toll of 16,432, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. The health department also estimated 72,546 active cases of the virus, including 3,593 current hospital patients, up from 3,556 on Thursday.