Officials on Friday morning reported a female Gregg County Jail inmate died overnight; it is the second death of a female inmate in the jail this month.
Employees assigned to the North Jail saw a woman who was unresponsive at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement released by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Medical staff from the jail and Longview emergency crews responded to the cellblock where the inmate was housed.
The inmate was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the statement. An autopsy has been ordered.
The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the statement. The statement from the sheriff’s office did not say when the woman was jailed or on what charges.
“The investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers with the assistance of Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators,” the statement said.
On May 4, a woman who had been in the Gregg County Jail for more than three years on a murder charge died after having “a medical emergency,” according to a statement released that day by Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
The inmate was later identified as Latoddra Quenice Pratt, 27, of Dallas. She was pronounced dead just after 5 a.m. on May 4 at a Longview hospital after being taken from the jail, according to a custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Pratt had been in the jail since April 9, 2019, on a murder charge in the 2014 shooting death of Tyson Laquay Patterson at an apartment on South Green Street in Longview.
At about 2:30 a.m. on the day of Pratt’s death, other inmates in her Gregg County cell found Pratt “in need of medical attention” and summoned jail staff, the document shows.
Responding staff found Pratt “lying in her bunk, having labored breathing,” according to the document. “Pratt was unresponsive to verbal and physical stimuli, and her pupils were found to be constricted, and unresponsive to light.”
Her vital signs were found to be “very low.”
Pratt, who the document shows had a history of hypertension, obesity, depression and anxiety, was taken to a local hospital. While waiting for EMS to take her to the hospital, Pratt was put on oxygen, “as her oxygen levels were found to be low,” the document said.
At the hospital, Pratt remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead by an emergency room physician at 5:03 a.m., according to the document.
Following protocol, the Texas Rangers were called to investigate. Pratt’s body was sent for an autopsy.