Public health officials on Monday reported just four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County over the weekend and no new deaths as the state passed California in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests.
The number represents the fewest new cases in a daily update in more than three weeks, since regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Oct. 8 reported three new cases from the previous day.
The new cases raise the county’s cumulative confirmed case county to 2,616.
Recoveries from the virus and coronavirus-related deaths remained at 2,207 and 43, respectively. The county on Monday had 366 confirmed active cases and seven Gregg County Jail inmates with known active cases of the virus.
The county’s confirmed numbers on Monday did not include 936 probable cases, 429 probable recoveries and seven deaths with a probable cause of COVID-19.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in his county along with 26 recoveries.
The county has had 1,115 total cases with 1,028 recoveries and 35 deaths. On Monday, there were 52 known active cases in the county.
Health officials announced one new confirmed COVID-19 death in Smith County from the weekend along with 49 new confirmed cases.
The county has had 4,682 confirmed cases with 3,574 recoveries and 75 deaths, according to NET Health. The numbers do not include probable cases, recoveries and deaths.
On Monday, there were 153 patients with confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals, up from 151 on Friday.
The state on Monday reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday and two additional deaths. The county has had 1,052 positive cases, according to the state, and 27 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by five to a cumulative 516, and the county’s deaths remained at 15.
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD on Monday sent a message to parents that a staff member at Birch Elementary School has received a positive test result for COVID-19. The district said the point of exposure is unknown but it suspected to be off campus.
Statewide
Texas has surpassed California in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests in the U.S. so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation, the data from Sunday — the most recent available — says that there have been 937,317 cases in Texas, the nation's second-largest state.
California, the most populous state, has had 936,198 cases, followed by Florida with 807,412.
In cases per 100,000 population, Texas ranks 19th.
A summer surge of cases overwhelmed hospitals in Houston and along the hard-hit border with Mexico. But in the fall case numbers dipped, and Gov. Greg Abbott began relaxing some coronavirus restrictions, allowing restaurants and gyms to let more people inside. He also let county leaders decide if they wanted to reopen bars at 50% capacity.
But cases and hospitalizations are once again on the rise.
The Johns Hopkins data shows that Texas' seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate has risen over the last two weeks from 7.12% to 10.72%, while the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from about 4,470 new cases per day to about 6,070.
On Monday alone, state officials reported Texas coronavirus cases continued to mount as the total builds toward the 1 million-case mark. The addition of 3,982 new cases and 420 previously unreported cases of the coronavirus statewide on Monday, bringing the count for the eight-month-old outbreak to 909,257.
Active cases were estimated at 105,658, the most since Aug. 26, and 63.5% more than when active cases bottomed out on Sept. 20. Almost 5,800 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported in Texas Monday, 87.3% more than at the Sept. 20 low point.
Texas health officials have reported more than 18,000 deaths so far from COVID-19, including 20 reported Monday.
In recent weeks new hot spots have emerged in places including the rural upper Midwest and along the U.S.-Mexico border El Paso, where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent additional medical personnel and equipment.
Last Thursday, El Paso County officials ordered a two-week shutdown of nonessential activities after the area's medical resources were overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says they're struggling to find space for the increasing number of people dying and are setting up a fourth mobile morgue unit at the medical examiner's office.
Samaniego said Monday that the county had a backlog of more than 90 deaths that needed to be investigated.