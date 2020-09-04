Public health officials on Friday reported one new COVID-19 death each in Gregg and Smith counties.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, also reported eight new cases in Gregg County for a total of 1,960.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said in a statement Friday afternoon that NET Health reported the coronavirus-related death a 47-year-old Kilgore woman, although the health district's numbers updated late Friday showed 33 COVID-19 deaths, the same as reported Thursday.
Gregg County’s health department is no longer reporting cases and deaths for the county, leaving that to state-contracted NET Health.
Recoveries in Gregg County residents Friday were 1,101, just slightly more than the 1,097 reported Thursday.
Smith County’s new COVID-19 death on Friday is the fifth to be announced this week as fatalities from the virus rose to 53.
NET Health said the county had 18 newly reported cases of coronavirus for a total of 3,407. The county’s recoveries increased by five to 2,632. The county’s active cases on Friday stood at 722.
The health district reported 120 patients were being treated Friday at Tyler hospitals, down from 122 on Thursday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday announced four newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in his county and twice that many recoveries from the virus in residents.
The county has had 817 confirmed cases, 749 recoveries and 33 deaths.
Sims said the relatively low daily new cases was positive for the county.
"This is good news that we aren't seeing the large increases in cases that other counties have," Sims said in a statement. "Please don't get complacent. Avoiding crowds, keeping your hands clean and wearing a mask will help keep our numbers low. With the fall flu season coming, we need to be even more diligent."
The county on Friday had 33 total active cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday showed an increase of 16 cases in Rusk County for a total of 732 with reported deaths at five. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported five active cases in correctional facilities in the county.
Upshur County cases remained at 333, according to the county’s website.
Area school districts
Longview and Pine Tree ISDs on Friday announced newly confirmed cases in their districts.
Longview ISD said another Foster Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement from the district, the student passed routine screening before entering campus and wore a mask while at school.
The district notified staff and parents about students who might have been in the presence of the student who tested positive. Areas of the campus where the student had contact will be cleaned and sanitized, according to the district.
On Thursday, Longview ISD announced that one student each at Foster, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Bramlette STEAM Academy had tested positive.
As of Tuesday, the district reported 15 students had tested positive districtwide along with 14 staff members.
Pine Tree ISD on Friday confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in a high school student and a staff member at the junior high.
The Pine Tree High School student who tested positive was exposed off campus, according to a statement from the district. The Pine Tree Junior High School staff member who tested positive has not been at work since having symptoms of the coronavirus.
District personnel routinely and thoroughly sanitize any areas visited by people who test positive, according to the district.
"Students are strongly encouraged to comply with safety protocols to minimize any possible exposure not only at school but in social gatherings after school with friends and family," according to the statement.
On Monday, the district reported three students had confirmed cases of COVID-19, 18 students were out on quarantine, three staff members had confirmed cases and two staff members were out on quarantine.
Union Hill ISD facilities on Friday were getting a deep cleaning and in-person classes were canceled after the district experienced "quite a bit of illness" in its first four days of the school year.
Superintendent Troy Batts said in a statement on the district’s website that the district has four positive COVID-19 cases in staff members and two other staff members who are in quarantine because of living arrangements. He also said the district has had stomach virus issues with staff and students.
The illnesses led administration to close campuses Friday at the northwestern Upshur County district and to cancel extracurricular activities through Monday, including Friday night’s scheduled football game against Blum.
Batts said in the statement that students needed to switch to distance learning for the day by logging into Google Classroom.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday.