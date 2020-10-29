Public health officials on Thursday noted relatively low new cases of COVID-19 in Gregg and surrounding counties.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 10 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Gregg County residents with no new recoveries.
The county’s cumulative total of confirmed cases rose to 2,587. Recoveries and coronavirus-related deaths remained at 2,154 and 43, respectively.
On Thursday, active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates remained unchanged at nine.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday reported just two new cases of COVID-19 and five additional recoveries in his county.
The county has had 1,092 cases in county residents with 977 of those recovered. The county’s 35 coronavirus-related deaths remained unchanged, Sims said.
There were 80 known active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
NET Health on Thursday reported 14 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County with no new recoveries.
The county has had a cumulative total of 4,594 cases not including 2,028 probable cases of the virus, according to the health district.
The county’s confirmed recoveries and deaths remained at 3,524 and 71, respectively; however, NET Health reports an additional 665 recoveries and 14 deaths.
On Thursday, there were 151 patients with probable and confirmed case of COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals.
The state on Thursday reported one fewer case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,028 positive cases, according to the state, and 23 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by one to a cumulative 499, and the county’s deaths remained at 15.