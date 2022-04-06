Officials are looking for suspects after appliances were stolen from from was left of home that was largely destroyed in a recent tornado that struck Upshur County.
“Unknown actors” late Monday or early Tuesday stole items from property of the home in the 3300 block of East Texas 154 east of Gilmer, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.
The owners of the home, which was damaged beyond repair in the Sept. 21 storms, had loaded appliances onto a flatbed trailer and left the trailer on the property. The items included two refrigerators, one white and one stainless steel, a white freezer, a stainless steel oven, a green Rheem air-conditioning unit, and a green Rheem water heater.
“Thieves removed those items from the flatbed trailer,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff's office has had extra patrol presence in the areas that were damaged since the storm, according to the office.
Anyone with information about the incident or any storm-related theft is asked to contact Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 843-2541 or Upshur County Crime Stoppers at (903) 843-3131.