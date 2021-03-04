The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported that Gregg County’s rate of community spread for COVID-19 has decreased two levels to “minimal” and that its seven-day rolling rate of infection nearly the lowest among the seven counties the district serves.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection, adjusted for population, was 8.64 for the period Feb. 25 through Wednesday. The county’s rate had risen above 50 in recent weeks and brought with it a “substantial” level of community spread.
The district serves Gregg, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Smith, Wood and Van Zandt counties. Anderson County had the lowest rolling rate of infection at 8.17. Anderson, Gregg and Henderson counties’ levels of community spread are listed as minimal, meaning there is evidence of isolated cases of limited community transmission. Rains, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties have “moderate” levels of community spread with rolling rates of infection between 10 and 35.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continued its decline with data released Thursday.
COVID-19 patients Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 6.04% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 34th consecutive day the rate was lower than 15% and its lowest level since falling below the threshold.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%. The rate has been below 7% for the past week.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported just two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,351 cases and 95 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported one less case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 2,113 positive cases, according to the state, and 97 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases remained at 1,290, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 63.
Statewide
Texas reported 315 more deaths Thursday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 as the state's pandemic death toll neared 44,000.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the state's COVID-19 death toll stood at 43,878 Thursday. The state's confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 5,903 to 2,671,442. An estimated 152,267 of those cases were active Thursday, officials said.
Of those active cases, 5,263 required hospitalization as of Thursday, the state’s most recent total made available. That was 245 fewer than Wednesday.
According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has fallen by 7,265.7 per day.