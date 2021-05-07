Five years ago, on the second weekend of May, John Oglesbee first opened the doors of Longview’s downtown brewery and sold out of his product in a single day.
Since that day in 2016, Oil Horse Brewing Co. has become a landmark in downtown where people come for more than just a beer — they come for community.
“Our big push has and always will be community,” Oglesbee said. “We’ve tried to open up to be a place where people can come and just comfortably enjoy themselves.”
This weekend — on the second Saturday of May — Oil Horse Brewing Co. once again will bring the community together. This time it will be to celebrate the brewery’s five-year anniversary.
Oil Horse, which is at 101 W. Tyler St., will open at 4 p.m. Saturday. From 5 to 9 p.m., there will be live music, food trucks, cornhole and other activities in downtown Longview.
Center Street will be closed to traffic around the brewery Saturday. Food trucks will be set up on Center Street toward Methvin Street. Live music will be outdoors at Center and Tyler streets, and cornhole and other activities will be set up in between.
Oglesbee said the brewery is looking forward to commemorating its five-year milestone with the community.
Brewing started as a hobby for Oglesbee. When he learned he had a form of gluten intolerance, he sought to create a gluten-free beer. A certain enzyme that helps remove gluten from beer made it safe for him to drink, but he also found that it tasted good — better than most gluten-free beers.
“I would brew frequently with my business partner, and we would say it’d always be fun if we opened a business. It was kind of just a joke in the background at the time, but then we started looking at it really seriously a couple of years later,” Oglesbee recalled.
After a few initial meetings and securing funding, the dream turned into a reality, and Oil Horse opened in May 2016.
Since then, much has changed for the business from when it initially brewed on a small pallet system to the large production system it uses now. The brewery has started canning and has grown its outside sales distribution. Today, Oil Horse beers can be found around Longview but also across East Texas.
In 2020, as Oil Horse was forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Oglesbee’s business partner had to step away from the brewery. Oglesbee reopened in November as restrictions eased and Oil Horse’s customers began to return.
Since reopening, the brewery also is bringing back its customer-favorite events. Each Thursday is trivia night while Tuesdays see a wide variety of activities, including Theology on Tap and a children’s storytime.
A relaxed community atmosphere, where anyone can come, continues to be the brewery’s focus.
“We’ve always been proud of ourselves here for having a really strong community atmosphere, really pushing for having the ability to come in, sit and talk. It’s one of the reasons we don’t have TVs,” Oglesbee said. “We have a little bit of music in the background. Sometimes we’ll have live music here and there. We just like the space that we have.”