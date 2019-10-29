From Staff Reports
The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will host “Thankful Tuesday” today, offering half-price admission with a donation to the KC Student Food Pantry.
“We’re not usually open on Tuesdays, but we thought this would be a great opportunity for visitors to view the museum at a reduced cost, while helping supply our college’s food pantry,” said Olivia Moore, director of the museum at 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore.
The KC Student Food Pantry, on the Kilgore and Longview campuses, is designed to meet the immediate needs of KC students and their families at no cost.
Items needed are: eight-packs of Pop Tarts; canned fruit or fruit cups; breakfast bars; cereal (regular boxes or mini boxes); instant oatmeal; snack crackers; tuna; macaroni cups; boxed macaroni and cheese; chunky soups; chili; canned tomatoes; spaghetti; rice sides; pasta sides; ravioli; tomato soup; chicken noodle soup; Rice Krispie treats; gummy fruit snacks; and small bags of chips.
For information, contact Olivia Moore at (903) 983-8295 or email omoore@kilgore.edu .