Anyone who visits the East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. on the Kilgore College campus, on Tuesday can bring a donation to the student food pantry and get half-price admission.
“We’re not usually open on Tuesdays, but we thought this would be a great opportunity for visitors to view the museum at a reduced cost, while helping supply our college’s food pantry,” Museum Director Olivia Moore said in a statement.
According to the college, the food pantry is at the Longview and Kilgore campuses and offers nonperishable food items and necessities for students at no cost.
Items needed are eight-packs of Pop-Tarts, canned fruit, fruit cups, breakfast bars, cereal, instant oatmeal, snack crackers, tuna, macaroni cups, boxed macaroni and cheese, chunky soups, chili, canned tomatoes, spaghetti, rice sides, pasta sides, ravioli, tomato soup, chicken noodle soup, Rice Krispie treats, gummy fruit snacks and small bags of chips.