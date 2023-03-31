An Oklahoma serial killer has avoided the death penalty by taking a plea deal for the 2017 murder of four people, including a Longview woman.
According to The Oklahoman, Mario James Normore, 31, will spend the rest of his life in prison after taking a plea deal on March 23 in exchange for prosecutors taking the death penalty off the table. Normore received four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Normore was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one of which involved Ashley Easton, 30, a 2005 Spring Hill High School graduate.