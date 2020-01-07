A brass fire pole from a historical Longview fire station will find new life.
At 9 a.m. Monday, Longview Fire Department will remove the pole from old Station No. 3, also known as the Idylwood Fire Station, at 610 Mobberly Ave.
The pole will be taken to the Fire Department Training Facility on American Legion Boulevard, where it will be showcased until renovations are completed at its future home, Fire Station No. 7 at 2811 Gilmer Road.
The city is enhancing and enlarging Station No. 7 into a two-story facility as part of the 2018 Proposition 1 Bond election.
Old Fire Station No. 3, which is a recorded local historical landmark, was built in 1936 after a bond election in 1935.
It was since replaced by the current Station No. 3 on Birdsong Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Longview currently maintains a working fire pole, according to the city.