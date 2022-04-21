The Greater Longview United Way returned to an in-person end-of-campaign celebration Thursday where the organization announced it had raised more than $1 million.
This past year's celebration, which is normally a sit-down luncheon, was a drive-thru event. Volunteers, supporters and United Way officials were back Thursday at the East Texas Builders Association & Event Center.
"Our initial goal was $1.2 (million), but we realized because of COVID concerns and stuff like that that we still wanted to try and do our best, but really if we got over a million or close to what we did last year, we would be excited about that," said Evan Dolive, Greater Longview United Way executive director.
This year's campaign chair, Joey Maples, welcomed attendees to Thursday's celebration.
"We worked a lot of various campaign packets. We worked with a lot of partner agencies, a lot of workplaces to try to complete a campaign either remotely or virtually or however we could get it accomplished, and many of you have learned how to work differently through COVID. We've learned how to campaign differently through COVID," Maples said.
The theme of the 2021-22 campaign was "Everything's Better When We Stand Together."
Dolive spoke to attendees about fundraising during the campaign, including its ups and downs.
"I do not think a year ago we would've thought that two more COVID waves would hit our area and the social impact that is still going on with supply chains, world conflicts and inflation," Dolive said. "But because of our volunteers, our board, our staff, they all stepped up to make sure that this campaign was indeed a success."
According to Dolive, 20 nonprofit organizations enacted 37 programs to meet the needs of those in the greater Longview area focusing on health, financial stability and education — the three main tenets of the United Way.
During the event, Maples "passed the torch" as chair to Nikki Davis, who was co-chair for the 2021-22 campaign.
This was Dolive's first year as director for a campaign, and he said reaching more than $1 million in that time — $1.017 million, to be exact — had him feeling "on cloud nine."
"We're excited with where we are and what we did, and we're looking forward to reinvesting it back into our community," he said.
The 2020-21 campaign fundraising total was $1.042 million.
The goal for next year's campaign has not been set and will be announced at the organization's Pacesetters lunch in July, Dolive said. Pacesetters are a group of local businesses and organizations that conduct workplace campaigns before the annual United Way campaign kick-off in September.
The 2022-23 campaign will mark Greater Longview United Way's 75th celebration.
For information and to learn how to donate, visit www.longviewunitedway.org .