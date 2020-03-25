This is the first story in an occasional News-Journal series called "Silver Living" that highlights the ways people are finding positive means of coping with a new normal of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

More information

Poems by Jeff Sims on his Facebook page "One and Indivisible"

Still I Teach

Spring Break! It’s extended?

Wait, what? For how long?

My students -- they need me.

Online? This feels wrong.

I’ll adapt. It’s ok.

They can learn from afar.

Though, how can I hug them?

Social Distancing’s bizarre.

Do they have a computer?

What about those without?

Let’s make packets -- we can surely

Have hard-copies to hand out.

Will “my kids” be well-treated?

Will they get enough food?

Can an iPad help guide them

To show more gratitude?

I want this to be fun.

To take away all their fears

I just hope that this won’t

Have to last ‘til next year.

Still I Nurse

The world can change. But, I will NOT.

Next room, next bed, next Soul.

Through shortages, through increased risk

I clean, care, treat, console.

I share the truth -- fight misconceptions.

And, my patients… They are so afraid.

Though, I’ve no time for fear, myself.

Ever-forward, I move, undismayed.

Yet, as I scrub down after every new shift,

And, again as I’m on my way home.

I wonder… will my family be safe still today?

Too many things still are unknown.

I hope that the public will listen soon, too,

When they’re told they must shelter-in-place.

For, the weakest among us need everyone’s help

And, it’s so hard to stop touching one’s face.

The battle is coming. I’ve heard the reports.

They say this may just have begun.

Here on the front lines, we could use some support,

But won’t stop ‘til the war has been won.

Still I Stock

At first it was hand sanitizer, and masks

That we just couldn’t keep on the shelf.

Add to that, then, the wipes, Ibuprofen, and bleach

I restocked them, and prayed for our health.

But, next came the Pop Tarts, the Ramen, the Spam

The canned goods -- simply all disappeared.

And, before I could unload the next batch, they’d take

Them right out of my hands as I neared.

I kept coming to work and just doing my job.

Someone had to keep putting food out.

But, my back, it ached more and more every day

My shift now -- an 8-hour workout.

I hope things can calm down for the sake of us all

Reduced hours sure calms things by night.

But, if you do notice me as you walk by,

A smile helps. It’s gonna be alright.