The scope of devastation from Saturday night's tornado was apparent Sunday morning, as Panola County residents woke up to find trees on homes, debris littering pastures and structures wiped out.
The storms killed one woman, whose name has not yet been released, and injured others. The Panola County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning that widespread major damage spanned the full width of the county.
"Crews are working diligently to remove trees, debris and power lines from the roadways," Sheriff Kevin Lake said. "Precincts 1 and 4 suffered the most damage. Precinct 1 had 60 plus trees down, as did precinct 4. Please be patient as they continue the clean up process this morning and today. If you need assistance, you may contact the American Red Cross. They will be here today to begin assessing the damage and needs of our citizens. If you know of any loved ones still unaccounted for, please let us know, as we continue to check the welfare of our citizens."
The National Weather Service said it would send two teams to survey storm damage spanning from Cherokee County northeast through DeSoto Parish, with preliminary reports being made Sunday evening.
Panola Harrison Electric Co-op reported Sunday morning that it had replaced a transmission pole and get that outage restored as of 3 a.m.
"Our Linemen are now at home getting some much needed rest, but we will be back out at Noon to begin to restore those outages that are unrelated to the transmission outage," the co-op said. "To all of those Members that are still out of power, we thank you for your patience while our guys get rest. They will be back out soon to get our system back to 100% restored."
SWEPCO had been reporting outages to around 90 customers around the Antioch area on Saturday night, but was no longer reporting them on Sunday morning.
In Deadwood, where a tree fell on a home and killed a woman, roads had been shut down Saturday night because so many trees had fallen. Crews were able to cut down and move those trees to the sides of the roads, but smaller branches and debris still littered the roadways.
Other homes in Deadwood had fully-grown trees completely uprooted from their front yards, and some metal structures had siding blown off. The Deadwood fire substation also sustained damaged; the south side of the building was completely torn away from one corner.
Further west, in Antioch, electric linemen were at Panola County Processing working to repair lines along a stretch of road where two homes had trees on them and another tree had blocked FM 699 and downed power lines late Saturday.
At the Hooker property, just west of the FM 699-FM 2517 intersection, the tornado had completely demolished a newly-built shop; picked up a truck and set it down in a pasture; and damaged two homes.
Walta Campbell was in her home next door Saturday night and came through the storm alright despite the damage and debris.
"(There's a) window in front of my bed. I raised it up, I could see it coming through here. I could see the funnel," she said, saying the tornado was very big.
Chicken houses on the site had already been damaged by the snow, but the tornado took care of everything else, including the new shop that had just been built.
"It was sturdy, and it just treated it like it was a toy," Campbell said.
The historic Hanszen home, one of the oldest in Carthage and a building that had been moved to Antioch when First Baptist Church bought the Wellington Street property, was also destroyed. The tornado picked it up off its foundation. The home's second story was nowhere to be found.
Amy Podlewski, who had been renovating the home with her husband Jonathan, said they were nearly done with their work, and had been working on the house earlier that day. No one was home at the time the tornado hit.
Podlewski says after the tornado passed, they came out to find the house in ruins.
"My son and I, we were actually at our other property because we had just gutted the kitchen on this house — the cabinets are supposed to arrive Thursday," Podlewski said. "So we were over there and luckily we weren't in the home."
Podlewski said her family had been very excited to finish the renovations for the historic home, which they had saved from being demolished.
"That's been the hardest thing for us to swallow because we really wanted to save it and if it was even remotely save-able, then we'd definitely do it," she said.
Damage was also reported off FM 1970 and FM 1971 near Lake Murvaul. Hopewell Baptist Church saw some roof damage, while the area around Fugler's Feed Store also saw homes and metal structures damaged. That area also saw several trees on homes.