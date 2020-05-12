Alex Carroll and Alston Massey are friends who attended Spring Hill schools for 13 and 12 years. On Monday, the seniors drove through the parking lots one last time to celebrate the end of their time in high school.
The COVID-19 pandemic cut the school year short after campuses closed for the remainder of the year. It also set limitations on graduations.
Traditionally, the seniors would participate in a senior walk by visiting the halls and classrooms of the building for the final time. The students, instead, decorated vehicles to ride in and wore their caps and gowns for a parade through the campuses.
Alston said it was “pretty cool” to see all the teachers and families there to support them.
Alex said he and his friends are making the best of the school closure.
“It’s been pretty enjoyable,” he said. “We got to have a lot of lake days and that kind of stuff, but we do miss it.”
Alex and Alston have been friends for a while and will attend the University of Mississippi together.
Karlie Smith and Rylie Smith also are friends planning to go to college together. The two will enroll in Tyler Junior College in the fall.
“I just love that we got to see all our teachers that we haven’t seen in months,” Rylie said of the parade.
Karlie said she enjoyed the alternative to the traditional senior walk and decorating her car.
“Honestly, it means a lot to me that everyone in the community was willing to come out and support us through this,” she said. “It’s not exactly the senior walk we were hoping for, but I think it turned out better than expected.”
One parent who came to support the students, Linda Cook, has triplets graduating this year.
Her children, David, Emily and Madison, rode in a friend’s truck and decorated it with yard signs they’d already ordered.
Linda Cook said the parade helps with giving the students a chance to celebrate the milestone.
“They don’t know, really, what all they’re missing out on, but we missed national dance competitions and shows and concerts and award ceremonies. All three of them had different contests and competitions that they’ve all three missed this year,” she said. “They’re my only three. We’re missing out on all that. Really, it just makes me kind of sad.”