“Let’s get together and feel all right,” sang Bob Marley in the 1977 Reggae classic, “One Love.”
Patrick Johnson had a similar vision for his community after viewing a social media video of a group of men taunting and verbally threatening Longview police officers conducting a traffic stop last month.
“I was just tired of all the negativity, and I just felt like we needed to counter that,” Johnson said.
Johnson said God put him and co-leader Amanda Veasy together.
“God has been working with me a long time, and he led me to Amanda,” he said.
The two created One Love Longview with the goal of working together to instill a spirit of unity with random acts of kindness throughout the community.
“We could see our community collapsing and needing some healing. There were a lot of negative things going on on social media — some videos that were just less than desirable went viral — and we wanted to make kindness go viral,” Veasy said.
After handing out food, backpacks and sunscreen last week to the homeless, “we got together and we said, ‘Hey, let’s feed a thousand people,’” Veasy said.
}In less than a week’s time, with the help of Divine Catering, Whataburger and other donors and volunteers, the provisions were in place to make that vision a reality.
“We appreciate all of our donors and volunteers,” Johnson said. “There’s no way we could this on our own. We’re stronger together, especially here in Texas. Texas always shows up and shows out in a good way. This is truly our Texas pride and it’s showing how everyone works together in times of crisis and we can get it done.”
On Wednesday, One Love volunteers served burgers, chips, fresh fruit, candy and drinks to the first 250 guests at Broughton Park in Longview and another 250 later at the city’s McWhorter Park.
The group plans to serve a combined 500 more meals from 1 to 3 p.m. today at Stamper Park and from 4 to 6 p.m. at Spring Hill Park.
Another “random act of kindness” event is planned for Aug. 15 at the Longview Mall.
“We want the entire community to have some healing,” Veasy said. “That’s our main goal. We want people to come out and be able to see that no matter what your lifestyle is — what your walk is — no matter your views, we can set it all aside, and we can work together for one good.”
Johnson said he hopes his vision goes truly viral and spreads. There’s evidence that that might be the case.
“Another city has already reached out to us wanting to do something similar,” Johnson said. “We want to keep this momentum going and have this spread from city to city and state to state.”