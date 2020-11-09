A new counseling center in Longview aims to inspire hope in the community by offering free services to those in need.
The One Love Longview Counseling Center opened Oct. 5 and is focused on offering free services to people struggling with substance abuse and their family members. The counseling center is a brand of One Love Longview, a group with a mission of promoting unity and oneness across Longview. The organization focuses on offering “random acts of kindness” to promote healing, positivity and kindness in the community.
“Our mission here is to give hope to the community, to people who cannot afford counseling and are maybe struggling with alcoholism or substance abuse, so that they know there is hope,” said Kristin Wolford, a student counselor who works at the center.
The counseling center got its start after One Love Longview co-creator Amanda Veasy reached out to Tina Rushing, substance abuse counseling program coordinator for Kilgore College, about the possibility of starting a counseling center.
Rushing said she told Veasy that her only requirements were “it has to be free. We have to see the population that sometimes other individuals don’t want to see, whether they’re homeless, experiencing substance abuse, and it has to be LGBT friendly.”
Within a week of that initial conversation, Veasy called Rushing again to tell her she’d already found an office.
One Love Longview Counseling Center has licensed counselors, including Rushing, who volunteer there. Rushing also allows upper-level students from her Kilgore College counseling program to volunteer there as well. The students’ services allow them to obtain hours needed to complete their program and create more opportunities for those in need of counseling to receive services.
There are two components to the One Love Longview Counseling Center, Rushing said. There’s a Smart Recovery program that meets in a group setting at 5:30 p.m. Mondays, and then there’s the counseling center itself, which schedules free, private, one-on-one appointments with clients.
The Smart Recovery program is a free, weekly group meeting for those struggling with substance abuse or other addictive behaviors, said Tira Brocato, another student counselor who works with the group.
“We come together in small groups, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. It’s not like AA, it’s not like NA, it’s not like Celebrate Recovery,” she said. “We just get around a table and we have a topic for the evening, like coping with urges, and we just discuss that topic. It’s cognitive-based therapy.”
About 10 to 15 people have been attending the weekly Smart Recovery sessions, and Brocato said they are looking to expand the program by branching out into other communities and offering support groups for teens and family and friends of those experiencing substance abuse.
As for the counseling center’s one-on-one services, Rushing said about 35 people come for sessions, but there is also a waiting list. As more counselors become involved in volunteering their services, Rushing hopes to be able to meet the growing need.
Substance abuse counseling is a specialized field with a growing need, Rushing said. The opioid crisis and rise of methamphetamine use have increased that need, she said.
“We also have many individuals who are getting medication-assisted treatment, like Suboxone, but they need the counseling part of it, too,” said Rushing, who has 25 years of experienced in counseling. “That would be the perfect world if they could get some medication and the emotional support.”
Additionally because of the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression have been rising, she said, and there continues to be an even greater need for counseling services.
At the One Love Longview Counseling Center, when clients first visit they receive an initial assessment and are then paired with a counselor most attuned to meet their needs, Rushing said.
The group is striving to overcome barriers in the counseling field, such as a need for transportation so that people can come in for therapy and the cost of the services.
“Counseling is a luxury. It’s extra money, and you may have to take time off during the day. It’s not a luxury everybody is afforded,” Rushing said. “We want to be available to provide that.”
For more information about the One Love Longview Counseling Center or to reach a representative for information about services, email 1LLCounselingCenter@gmail.com. Emails and services are confidential, organizers said. The counseling center is at 1413 W. Loop 281.