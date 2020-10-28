One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Rusk County, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to the wreck on U.S. 59, about 2.5 miles north of Garrison in Rusk County. Dark said the investigators' preliminary report indicates that the driver of a truck towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on U.S. 59 in the outside lane slowing to turn right into a private drive. At the same time, the driver of another truck towing a trailer also was traveling north on U.S. 59 and struck the rear of the other trailer.
The driver of the truck hauling the trailer that was hit, Jessie Dale Cashion, 40, of Lancaster and his co-driver, Robert Allen Cain, 48, of Nacogdoches were transported to a medical facility in stable condition.
The driver of the other truck was identified as Salvador A. Oliva, 65, of Edinburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a Nacogdoches funeral home.