A Mount Pleasant man who was listed on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list was arrested in Longview, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.
Christopher Wayne Davis II, 29, was arrested by Longview Police following a Dec. 6 traffic stop in Longview. The arrest was conducted in coordination with DPS Special Agents.
Davis was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Nov. 29 though he had been wanted since May when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance later that month.
In 2016, Davis was convicted of two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to probation. In 2017, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to five years in prison. Davis’ probation was also revoked. He was released on parole in May 2020.
According to DPS, two other 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas were also arrested this month.
Marshall Willard Brown, 45 of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 1 in Austin. Richard Anthony Banda, 34, of Pearsall was arrested Dec. 2 in Dilley.
Brown is affiliated with the Aryan Circle gang, according to DPS. He was arrested at a hotel in northwest Austin. He had been wanted since June 2020 on two bond revocations out of Burnet County.
Brown has several felony convictions resulting in prison time. In 2019, Brown was arrested after a standoff in Spicewood. He was released on bond the following month.
Banda had been wanted since April 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation.
In 2014, Banda was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and received six years of probation which was revoked in 2018. He was sentenced to three years in prison and was released on parole in March 2020.
Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.
Tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), through the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/MostWanted or at www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted .