Kathryn Smith sees people's needs and responds.
She connects someone who needs food with Longview Community Ministries. She looks for programs to help another person who doesn't have money to pay his utility bills and whose electricity is about to be cut off. Someone else needs a way to get to the doctor for an appointment. Sometimes one person needs all of those services and more.
It's her work day in and day out as the community care coordinator for GLOW initiative — Greater Longview Optimal Wellness — which, among other things, is working to reduce the number of sometimes unnecessary and frequent emergency room visits by some people who have been struggling for a variety of reasons.
The nonprofit organization is nestled under the city of Longview and works under the Longview Fire Department.
Smith, EMS Section Chief Amy Hooten and Ricky Norman, EMS operations chief and community health paramedic, identify people who need assistance from GLOW based on the number of times they call 911.
"We track people through the EMS system to see who our high utilizers are," Smith said, with a definition of high utilization as eight or more calls a year. These people generally have a need but are not using the ER appropriately.
"We have one (person) that's up to 75 (911 calls) in a year and a half," she said, and more than 130 people currently fall into the category of high utilizers.
"It changes daily," Smith said.
Smith became community care coordinator for GLOW in August after encountering the program as a unit clerk in a Longview ER.
Emergency workers had stopped to assist a woman they found on the street, and Hooten also stopped to see what was going on.
"(Hooten) saw she needed more than an ER visit," Smith said.
"We were able to do things we wouldn't normally do in the ER to make her stay more impactful to her," Smith said, including getting the woman into appropriate facilities to better help her, pulling all the resources in the community together. For Smith, it revealed a way to provide more care for patients who needed more than a visit to the ER.
"That was my first (interaction with GLOW)," and she became the community care coordinator a few months later. "There's a lot of people that you know need things but there's just not enough of it in town or not everybody is working cohesively. That's what GLOW does is just pulls everybody together."
As a community health paramedic, Norman navigates the patients' cases "on the streets" as emergency workers encounter patients with more needs than a visit to the ER will solve.
Smith then takes care of any necessary paperwork or schedules doctor and other appointments to help assist those people. That recently meant getting someone signed up for Medicaid and arranging for a doctor to write an order for a home health worker to visit a patient.
"It's not that we don't want the emergency rooms to be used, but we want them to be used when they need to be used, but we need to fill the gap," Norman said.
These are the kinds of patients Smith used to see go through the hospital. It was frustrating not to be able to help those people more, she said.
"I knew there were some services available, but I didn't know the amount," Smith said. "There is so much more than I ever knew. I started working here, and I was shocked by how many (services) there were in town."
Some patients' problems are resolved quickly. Others need help every day, she and Norman said, describing one patient that calls for help every day to get into bed.
"A lot of people just don't have anyone to help them navigate (the services they need)," Smith said.
"We're having some pretty neat results," she said, placing one patient in a facility that provides all the assistance that person needs. That person went from going to the ER sometimes four times a day to not at all.
"It's been successful on the cases we've been able to work so far," Smith said, although staffing limits how quickly the program is able to help patients. The program is currently grant funded.
The community has learned about the program and has started calling the GLOW to help family members, for instance.
"We're trying to get to everyone we can," Smith said.