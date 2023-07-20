A fire early Thursday at a Longview mobile home park killed one resident and injured a responding firefighter.
The Longview Fire Department responded at 3:50 a.m. to the Springhill Mobile Home Park at 4000 Burks Road for a reported residential structure fire with a victim inside, the department said in a statement.
"When crews arrived they found a fully involved mobile home on fire with fire coming from the front of the residence," the department said. "The first arriving crew attempted to make entry to perform a victim rescue but was unable to advance into the structure due to the intense fire conditions."
After the fire was under control, Longview Fire Department personnel found the victim deceased in a back bedroom. A second occupant of the mobile home was able to escape without injury.
"One firefighter, a 46 year old Captain, on the first arriving crew received burn injuries while trying to perform the rescue and he required transport to the hospital for treatment," the department said. "The Captain was treated and released. The cause of the fire is still under investigation."
The department did not release the name of the victim.